Prosser City Services continue after Saturdays fire Downtown

PROSSER, WA - Prosser City Services have been impacted by the recent fire in the downtown over the weekend.
All city departments are currently functioning at a temporary location and have limited communications at this time with the exception of the Police Department that has full capability. The city is in the process of determining a more permanent location, which will be announced to the public in near future.
Street closures remain in effect to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the intersection of Bennett and 7th Street and the alley between 6th and 7th.
Recreation programs will be on hold for 2 weeks as we transition into a new temporary location. More information about programs will be made available in the days to follow.