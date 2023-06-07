PROSSER, Wash.- Prosser residents and Benton County community members have the opportunity to meet the members of West Benton Fire and Rescue and tour the station from 6-8 p.m. on June 7.
The family friendly open house will be held at the WBFR station at 1200 Grant Ave in Prosser.
According to WBFR the open house will include tours of the facility and equipment, games, demonstrations, food and provide an opportunity for firefighters and the community to get to know each other.
