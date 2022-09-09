Prosser farm helping raise money for local 3-year-old during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

PROSSER, Wash. -
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one local Prosser farm is helping out a close family whose youngest daughter was diagnosed in November of 2021.
Victoria Gonzalez is the mother of 3-year-old Hallel Gonzalez. She worked with and was close friends with Jill Warwick who is one of the three owners of the R Flower Farm in Prosser.
Warwick and Gonzalez shared a small office at Warwick's first job after college where the two became very close, Warwick tells me.
"We had to be close in that small office," says Warwick. "I watched her two daughters grow up and I was one of the people invited to her baby shower so I knew Hallel before she was born."
"It's devastating to see anyone go through that," says Warwick.
Warwick tells me when Victoria Gonzalez found out her daughter was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, her husband and Hallel packed up and moved to Seattle instantly for treatments, putting their life on pause.
Warwick tells me the the Gonzalez parents left behind their two oldest daughters with extended family and paused their careers to put their daughter's battle first.
"Cancer treatments are expensive," says Warwick. "When you have a small child, they're the primary caregivers. They're going through everything where she's having her port accessed and she doesn't know what it means, she just knows it hurts."
Warwick says the bond she has with the Gonzalez family has helped her understand the impact of one diagnosis.
"Any child going through that, it just breaks your heart," says Warwick. "Knowing that someone you've looked up to your whole career is going through that, knowing their two oldest daughters know what their sister is going through, and then not having your family there... it's impacted our community both professionally and personally."
R Flower Farm is hosting their "Birthday Fundraiser Sale" for Hallel Gonzalez's birthday on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with all the proceeds going to help the Gonzalez family with their treatment costs.
