PROSSER, WA - A fire in Prosser started in an unoccupied storage-unit building owned by Prosser Memorial Health.
Firefighters on scene stated they do not know what caused the fire although they say it likely started in the living room. However, there was no electricity in the unit or natural gas.
Someone from Prosser Memorial saw the fumes from the building and called 911 at around 10:29am.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 10:33am. The fire was still active and burning with the north side of the structure having heavy flames.
No one was hurt and there is no threat to the public.