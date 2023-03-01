PROSSER, Wash.-
Jay King was appointed the new Prosser Police Chief at a City Council meeting on February 28.
“Jay brings the right amount of experience and leadership to our City. We are excited to have someone with his caliber of experience join our team," Prosser Mayor Randy Taylor said.
King has over 26 years of law enforcement experience with the City of Montgomery, Alabama beginning in July of 1994 and two years with the City of Unalaska, Alaska according to a press release announcing his appointment. He retired in August of 2020 and was appointed Director of the Unalaska Department of Public Safety.
“My professional work history is evidence of my determination to be a public servant," King said. "My professional philosophy encompasses the mission of safeguarding life and property, a vision of ridding the community of crime while providing the best level of service possible and guided by my core values, which include service, integrity, respect, leadership and innovation
King earned both his Bachelors and Masters of Science in Justice and Public Safety from Auburn University Montgomery, and is currently a candidate for a Master of Science in Public Administration according to today's press release.
Chief King will join the Prosser Police Department on March 13, replacing Chief David Giles who resigned in February. A swearing in ceremony will be held at the City Council meeting on March 14 at 7 p.m.
