PROSSER, Wash.- Benton PUD customers in Prosser will see a planned power outage on April 21.
Bonneville Power Administration will work on high priority maintenance and repair of power lines and the equipment that connects to the regional power grid.
The preventative maintenance is to ensure safety and reliability of the BPA electric system.
The outage will start on Friday April 21 at 9 p.m. and end at 7 a.m. on Saturday April 22. Customers can connect to SmartHub to receive notice when power is restored.
