PROSSER, WA. - Prosser High School celebrated the almost complete construction on their new building.
The $69.3 million project is in the very final stages of construction and gave tours as well as included guest speaker retired General James Mattis.
The old Prosser High School has been a part of the community for over a century, with its newest addition dating back to the 1980's.
The original building had seen some restoration, but has needed more and more work throughout the years as the student population began to grow.
One of the main arguments for approving the construction bond was to build a school that could hold the thousand students that attend instead of making more room for them in the original school built for only 500 students.
The bonds have been proposed multiple times in the past twenty years, but with the historical value of the school and the cost on taxpayers led to rejection both times.
The third proposal showed people in the community the need for the new building, and the condition of the previous school which led to passing the third bond.
New principal Bryan Bailey said that the new school is an extension of the legacy of the original Prosser High School.
"We want it to be a process where we bring everybody together from the past future and present..." said Bailey. "But to have this new building...its endless...the possibilities are endless and I think people can see that now."
Retired General Mattis, an eastern Washington native, believed this is something the local community can look forward to.
"This is a beautiful example of a community coming together to build a very handsome school..." Mattis said. "What an example for all the communities around here about what comes first, and that's the priority you place on education."
The new high school will be opening its doors in the fall for students while the old high school will serve as classrooms for the local elementary schools until their individual remodels are complete.
After all the construction is done in the Prosser School District, the original high school will be turned into offices for district administration.