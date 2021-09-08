Prosser High School Principal gets dunked Friday with community leaders

PROSSER, WA - Prosser High School Principal, Bryan Bailey, will be repeatedly dropped into frigid water at Art Fiker Stadium on September 10th for the second annual Dunk Tank Challenge fundraiser to benefit the Prosser Boys & Girls Club.
The contest ran from July until the end of August. Jesse Torres won this year’s challenge and got to select two opponents to take the plunge.
“It was a close race, and I was worried I was going to fall behind. It’s all for a great cause, but I’m happy I’ll be staying dry on Friday,” said Torres.
Along with deciding to dunk Bailey, Torres picked El Caporal business leader and recently appointed City Council Member, Felix Cortes.
“I’m nervous but excited to make a splash,” said Cortes. “I love this community, and the Dunk Tank Challenge was a great way to bring everyone together.”
The event began in 2020 as a unique way for the Club to raise money. This year’s challenge brought in $24,000 for programs, such as college campus tours, arts and crafts, sports, and more.
Cortes will hit the tank first this Friday; however, Bailey has opted to be dunked more than once. The principal is letting parents, students, and even fellow staff members dunk him for the entire first half of the football game. The game starts at 7 pm and the dunk tank will be located outside the gate at the lower ticket booth at Art Fiker Stadium, located at 1433 Paterson Road in Prosser. Anyone who wants to dunk Bailey can pay one dollar per toss. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support local kids and teens in Prosser.
“The Boys & Girls Club and the Prosser School District work hand in hand, and I’m happy to sacrifice myself when it comes to helping youth,” said Bailey.
The Club will also post it live on their Facebook page, www.facebook/prosserclubs.com. For more information, contact Jessica Hoefer at (509) 205-2368.