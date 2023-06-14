PROSSER, Wash.- A community health fair will be held at Valley Vista Medical Group at 820 Memorial St. on June 28 from 2-6 p.m.
Yakima Valley Farm Workers is hosting the fair that will feature immunizations, well-child checks, health screenings and nutrition information and health resources according to a press release from YVFWC.
The health fair is family friendly and will include free food, drinks and kid games and activities.
More information about the health fair and what will be offered, including $10 sports physicals is available through the YVFWC.
