PROSSER,WA- A Prosser man died at the scene of a hit and run collision Friday evening on State Route 221 outside Prosser.
Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 24 where 43-year-old Ronald Jones of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho had crossed over the yellow lines going southbound and struck 35-year-old Santiago Acostanavarrate's car, which was going northbound, killing him instantly.
Troopers say Jones was driving while under the influence at the time of the collision and will be charged with a felony DUI and hit and run.
Troopers are still investigating the cause at this time.