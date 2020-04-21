PROSSER, WA - The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation Board has approved awarding (1) $2,000.00 scholarship for each of the three high schools in the Prosser Memorial Health services area including: Prosser, Grandview and Kiona-Benton. This scholarship is available to seniors pursuing a higher education degree in the healthcare industry.
“The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation Board and its Auxiliary Volunteers are excited to offer this scholarship opportunity to seniors in our community. We want to encourage and support students who are interested in a career in the healthcare industry whether that be as a doctor, nurse or healthcare administrator – all play an important role in Prosser Memorial Health’s ability to deliver high quality, affordable healthcare to the communities we serve,” said Shannon Hitchcock, Executive Director.
Applications must be received by May 5, 2020 and are available now on the Foundation website at prosserhealth.foundation. Completed applications may be emailed to shannonh@prosserhealth.org.