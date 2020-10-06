Prosser memorial health is now offering Heightened detail 3d mammograms

PROSSER, WA - Prosser Memorial Health now offers Heightened Detail 3D Mammography in the Radiology Department.
The Hologic Genius 3D Mammography exam allows providers to examine breast tissue layer by layer. This means fine details are more visible and no longer hidden by the tissue above or below. The Genius exam is currently the only mammogram FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts. The unique Smart Curve Paddle provides more comfort and the Genius delivers a much faster image. It takes just 3.7 seconds as opposed to 10 seconds or more on a typical 3D machine.
Prosser Memorial Health is a Mammography and CT Accredited Facility and currently the only provider in the Yakima Valley or Tri-Cities region offering Heightened Detail 3D Mammography with Smart Curve Technology. We are excited to offer this state-of-the-art technology to our patients. The American College of Radiology (ACR) recommends women start getting annual mammograms at age 40.
Mammographers Amanda Hibbs, PMH Lead Technologist, and Judy McCormick, RT, have a true passion for women’s health. “Every year you should have your mammogram to continue with consistency. Skipping a year, or skipping two years or three, women’s breasts change in that amount of time.”-Amanda Hibbs, RT (R) (M) (CT) (BD) ARRT.
To schedule a mammogram, learn more about Heightened Detail 3D Mammography, or other Diagnostic Imaging services at Prosser Memorial Health, call 786.5596 or visit prosserhealth.org.