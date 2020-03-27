PROSSER, WA - Prosser Memorial Health is committed to providing a safe, healing, patient centered care environment. In response to COVID-19 and the growing need for care, Prosser Memorial Health is opening a dedicated Respiratory | COVID-19 Care Clinic in Prosser.
The Prosser Memorial Health Respiratory | COVID-19 Care Clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm at 713 Memorial Street in Prosser. Patients with a fever of 100 degrees or higher and or cough and cold symptoms, should call our Respiratory | COVID-19 Care Clinic at 509-788-6030 to schedule an appointment. We are asking patients to remain in their car for evaluation when they arrive at the clinic.
Patients are asked to separate themselves from other people in their home, cover coughs and sneezes, and wash their hands for 20 seconds often. Practice social distancing of 6 feet apart from others. For those with respiratory distress who need to come to the Emergency Department, we ask that you call ahead at 509-786-6662 so that we may prepare a room for you. The Prosser Memorial Health Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day, seven days
a week.
To better serve the community, Prosser Memorial Health has also launched a dedicated COVID-19 resource page on our website at prosserhealth.org. The webpage has helpful links and phone numbers, community resources, videos, COVID-19 precautions, and mental health and wellness tips. The information is available in both English and Spanish with new content added as available