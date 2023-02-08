PROSSER, Wash. ---

Prosser Memorial Hospital is building a new hospital just north of I-82 on Gap Rd.

The new hospital will sit on 33 acres of land purchased by PMH in 2017.

Chief Communications Officer with PMH, Shannon Hitchcock, tells me there is multiple reasons for the new hospital at this location.

"Accessibility to the freeway, good sized land at a reasonable price, and more space," says Hitchcock. "Right now the current hospital is tucked up in the community and is kinda hard to access unless you know where you're going."

Hitchcock tells me some of the new additions to this hospital will be a helipad for LifeFlight victims and single occupancy patient rooms instead of double. The single rooms, Hitchcock says, make it easier to bring patients in and shorten wait times without shuffling around patients.

Don Aubrey lives near the current hospital and was born before it was built. He remembers the current hospital always being limited on space.

"Where the parking lot is now was houses," says Aubrey. "When they took those out and put a parking lot in, I wasn't happy."

Aubrey tells me he is excited for the new hospital to be finished, especially because the current hospital has felt outdated.

"The current hospital, when it was built," says Aubrey. "It was great! There was probably only 2,000 people in Prosser then."

Hitchcock says age is a factor in the decision to build a new hospital.

Hitchcock says, "It's 75-years-old. It's just too expensive to bring that facility up to code."

Hitchcock tells me she hasn't heard any complaints from the public about the location.

I spoke with Prosser resident Andy Howe over the phone and he told me he loves the new hospital that is being built, but growing up in Prosser with that small town pride, it's hard to see farmland being used for more city property.

"It's progress," says Howe. "It's necessary and I understand all that. Just gonna have to find a different way to the hardware store around 5 p.m. on a weekday."

Hitchcock tells me PMH is in constant talks with the Department of Transportation about redesigning Exit 80 along I-82 to provide better traffic flow for the new hospital.

She also tells me they are moving their entrance a little further down the property line so traffic isn't congested too much on Gap.

The project has been a plan for PMH for almost six years now and Hitchcock tells me saving up the money for this project was all part of that plan.

"We decided that we would not do this if it means taxing the Prosser community," says Hitchcock. "It's with our own cash. We have $26-million in the bank set aside just for this. Then receiving an $80.1-million loan from the USDA as well as a $1-million grant is how we're funding it."

For Aubrey and Howe, that makes this new hospital even better.

"This is something we've needed for a long time. It's amazing that they can do it," says Aubrey. "That kind of stuff just doesn't happen anymore."

Howe says, "PMH isn't as corporate as some other hospitals and a lot of their decisions are made here locally which is really nice."

The new Prosser Memorial Hospital is a while from being complete with an expected opening date set for early 2025.