FRISCO, TX – Prosser native Kellen Moore is now the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.
The announcement came Thursday, nearly two weeks after the Cowboys mutually parted ways with former play-caller Scott Linehan. They also formally announced Jon Kitna as new quarterbacks coach.
The Cowboys have been evaluating potential shifting roles on head coach Jason Garrett’s staff since Linehan’s departure. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones indicated on Wednesday that Moore could be the choice as coordinator as part of a “collaborative effort” in bringing new fresh ideas to the offense.
“Make no mistake about it: he is going to be a key guy in what play is run on that football field – and by key, probably have the ultimate responsibility,” said Jones.
Earlier Thursday on 105.3 The Fan, quarterback Dak Prescott praised Moore as a “genius phenom” on offense.
“He’s special,” Prescott said. “He knows a lot about the game, just the way he sees the game, the way he’s ahead of the game. He can bring a lot to us, a lot of creativity."
Now, it’s official.
29-year-old Moore grew up in a football family in Prosser, and has been regarded as a creative offensive mind since his days as Boise State’s quarterback. He joined the Cowboys in 2015 after playing under Linehan for two seasons in Detroit.
Moore served as a backup quarterback in Dallas in 2015 and aided Prescott through his rookie season in 2016 after an ankle injury sidelined Moore for the entire year.
Kitna, a former 15-year NFL veteran quarterback with two separate stints in Dallas, will work closely with Prescott. Kitna previously coached at the high school level in Washington, Texas and Arizona. Earlier this year he was named offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.