Prosser parents present an open letter to the School Board about Comprehensive Sexual Health

PROSSER, Wash. —Parents of students in the Prosser School District are bringing a letter to the School Board meeting on Wednesday to learn more about the current sexual education curriculum and a possible new curriculum for next school year.

Jerrod Sessler is one of the many parents who have signed the open letter to the district asking for the current curriculum guidelines, teachers following a script during lessons, possible plans to review curriculum, will the board consider a locally designed curriculum and will the board allow the community to review the curriculum.

“This is not against the Prosser School Board,” Sessler says. “In fact, I would say we’re more allies in trying to help support the people that we’ve elected to do the job they need to do.”

Sessler says he has done some research to create a comprehensive health curriculum that could be used by any school called SoulSong.

Sessler says the parents want to make sure their children are protected and not exposed to information they don’t agree with.

“We’re making sure that the things they do moving forward are in line with the values of the people of Prosser,” Sessler says. “What we don’t want to be in is a situation where the school board makes a decision that many do not agree with in Prosser and we’re left in that seat of trying to recover from a bad situation.”

Assistant Superintendent of PSD Deanna Flores says the current curriculum only covers sex-ed for a fraction of the entire health course.

Flores tells me a new curriculum is going through its normal review process from the curriculum managers to the public review period followed by the school board which gets the final say.

Flores says the curriculum will be available for the public by the end of the month for public review so parents could look through it before the school board.

Flores says many of these questions will be answered when this curriculum is released.

“I know that this topic and the new sexual health standards or the relatively new health standards have been a controversial topic,” Flores says. “But there aren’t any secrets.”

Sessler says the parents want to open communication lines with the school board to protect their kids.

“All we want them to hear is that we are now standing up and we are behind you and we are wanna support you,” Sessler says. “It’s gonna take communication, it’s gonna take transparency, and it’s gonna take possibly a little bit of investigation.”

Flores says if parents disagree with the curriculum adopted by the school board, they can fill out a form to have their child opt out of those classes.

The letter Sessler and other parents composed was presented to the Prosser School Board during the public comment section of their meeting on April 12.