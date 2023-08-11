PROSSER, Wash. -- A Prosser Police officer's midnight patrol led to an active shooting investigation on August 11 after the officer overheard multiple shots fired on the 600 block of Ellen Ave.
According to a press release from the Prosser Police Department, 9-1-1 dispatch began receiving calls about the gunshots shortly after the officer overheard them. When police arrived, they found several shell casings in front of a house that had been a target of multiple drive-by shootings in the past.
Officers found that the shooters had hit the house which was occupied at the time. Prosser PD claimed the occupants were "uncooperative with law enforcement during this incident." No injuries were reported by anyone on the scene.
Prosser PD said it believes the drive-by shooting is gang-related and are looking for a grey or dark colored Nissan-style sedan as the vehicle of interest.
