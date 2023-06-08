PROSSER, Wash.-A June 7 collision between a car and a pedestrian is under investigation by the Prosser Police Department.
The incident happened around 5:07 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Bennett Avenue. A pedestrian on a motorized scooter was involved.
PPD was helped by the Benton County Sheriff's Officer and Washington Patrol at the scene. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 or to email crimetips@ci.prosser.wa.us
