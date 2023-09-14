PROSSER, Wash.- Prosser Police are currently seeking public information for an ongoing car prowl investigation.
According to Prosser PD, on September 13, 2023 officers were called to the areas of Malibu Drive, Southwest Kelandren Drive and Rio Bravo Street after receiving several reports of car prowls.
According to Prosser PD, after further investigation, it was found that several cars had been broken into and items had been stolen.
In addition to the theft, it was found that multiple vehicles were damaged or vandalized.
By using doorbell camera footage officers identified a suspect.
The suspect is a White man who was wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, black shorts and white shoes.
According to Prosser PD, this is an active investigation, if you have any information regarding the case please call the Prosser Police non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333
