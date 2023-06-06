PROSSER, Wash.- Prosser Police continue to investigate a shooting from June 2 and are now asking the public for any doorbell or security camera footage that may have caught the shooting.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Ellen Ave around 9:50 p.m. on June 2 for a report of shots fired.
According to Prosser PD a home in the area was hit multiple times with bullets. A dark colored car that may have been involved in the shooting was seen leaving the area westbound on Bennett Ave.
No one was injured in the shooting. Prosser Police are asking nearby residents to check security camera footage between the times of 9:45 and 10:15 for any signs of a dark colored sedan or hatchback.
Anyone with any footage of the shooting, the suspected car or any information on the case is asked to contact Prosser PD at 509-628-0333.
