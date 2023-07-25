PROSSER, Wash.- A 20-year-old Prosser man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a Police Officer and a West Benton firefighter on July 24.
Police responded to Crawford Park for reports of a man that was not breathing and determined the man was experiencing a narcotics overdose and began CPR.
According to Prosser Police multiple doses of Narcan were used to revive the man and medics from West Benton Fire were providing aid when the man became combative and assaulted the firefighter.
As Prosser PD Officers tried to take the man into custody he reportedly assaulted an Officer.
After being cleared at the hospital the suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 3rd degree assault.
