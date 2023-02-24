PROSSER, Wash.-
Prosser Police and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an active shooter at Housel Middle School on February 24 around 7:08 a.m. and nearby schools were placed into lockdown.
According to Prosser Police an anonymous caller reported an active shooter on campus. Prosser Police and the BCSO investigated and determined that there was no shooter.
A 13-year-old student has been taken into custody on suspicion of making the call. Prosser Police believe this incident is related to a fake bomb threat made at Housel Middle School yesterday.
School lockdowns have been lifted and Prosser Police report that there is no current threat to the community.
This is an active investigation and anyone with any information should contact Prosser Police at 509-628-0333.
It is normally NonStop Local's policy to not cover threats when they are found to be fake or unsubstantiated. After so many have happened in our region lately, we wanted to address the issue as a whole, which is why we are covering parts of those threats.
