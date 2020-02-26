PROSSER, WA - Prosser Police arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon for bringing a gun to school.
On Feb. 25 at about 4 p.m., Prosser Police responded to a possible weapons complaint at the Boys and Girls Club in Prosser, where a 13-year-old girl told officers she saw a handgun in a waistband of a boy student during math class at Housel Middle School towards the end of the day.
Officers talked to several other witnesses who substantiated what the witness had told officers. Officers made contact with the 12-year old male suspect, and subsequently took him into custody without incident. The firearm was recovered, and the juvenile admitted to having the gun at school.
After more investigation, there was nothing to suggest the boy had a plan to use the firearm at school. The boy said he brought the gun to school for protection.
Police took the boy to the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds.