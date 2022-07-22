PROSSER, Wash. — The Prosser Police Department arrested a 20-year-old male from Benton City on July 22 after Becks Jewelry reported an armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Employees told officers that the man had come in, grabbed several rings and tried to walk out.
An employee tried to confront him, but he said he would use the gun in his pocket. He left and drove away in a white Mustang with Washington plates, according to the employee.
Officers searched the area and found him driving east on I-82 around milepost 97. They tried to pull him over, but he didn’t stop. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office took over as he drove closer to Benton City. According to a press release from PPD Chief Dave Giles, the man then rammed his Mustang into a BCSO vehicle.
The Mustang driver eventually ran off the road near the Old Inland Empire Highway and W Rayhill Road. He was arrested. The jewelry was found in the car, along with a gun. He was charged with armed robbery and felony eluding and was booked into the Benton County Jail.
