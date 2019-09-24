PROSSER, WA - The Prosser Police Department is warning the community about counterfeit bills being used at local businesses within the past few months.

Most recently, the $100 bill pictured was used Monday, September 23rd at a local yard sale. The victim lost both their property and the change they gave to the suspect in exchange for the counterfeit bill.

Prosser Police asks that you be vigilant, use counterfeit detection pens when available and be sure to report any counterfeit money to them as soon as possible so that they can investigate further.