Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting

PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting.
Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru WRX with the Washington license plate BHJ8915. PPD reports he is armed and dangerous; if you see him, do not approach him.
Anyone with information regarding Munoz' whereabouts should contact PPD at 509-786-2112 or crimetips@ci.prosser.wa.us.
