Prosser Pumpkin Painting Contest 2020

PROSSER, WA – Prosser Parks and Recreation Department is bringing some Halloween spirit to the Prosser community.

Thanks to Prosser Memorial Health, Benton REA and Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, The City of Prosser are able to host their first ever Pumpkin Painting Contest. They want to encourage all students to put their pumpkin painting skills to the test and show us their Spook-Tacular Pumpkins “no carving”. The City of Prosser will have a different category for each school level with their own theme. City staff will choose a 1st and 2nd place in each category, winner will receive a CASH prize (in the form of a Visa gift card) plus a gift basket from Prosser Memorial Health.

Elementary School - Theme (Funny):

1st Place: $50 gift card

2nd Place: $25 gift card

Middle School - Theme (Scary):

1st Place: $75 gift card

2nd Place: $35 gift card

High School - Theme (Day of the Dead):

1st Place: $100 gift card

2nd Place: $50 gift card

If you would like to participate, please visit us at www.cityofprosser.com/parksandrec, limit one entry per student.

The deadline to submit a picture of your pumpkin is midnight October 20, 2020. Submit your picture to parksandrec@ci.prosser.wa.us. Winners will be announced October 26th via Prosser Parks and Recreation Facebook page and by phone. All entries will receive a candy bag on October 30th from 8am to 5pm at Prosser City Hall, 601 7th St, Prosser WA.

This free event is being offered to all city residents and visitors. Please direct any questions to Prosser Parks and Recreation Department at (509) 783-2332. Lewd or vulgar submissions will not be accepted.