Prosser’s Princess Theatre presents “Around the World in 80 Days”

PROSSER, WA - Prosser’s Princess Theatre presents an outdoor performance of “Around the World in 80 Days”.
Performances of Around the World in 80 Days will take place at the Princess Theatre on May 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30pm, with a matinee at 2:30pm on Sunday the 16th.
The production will also hold 2 outdoor matinees at Prosser City Park on May 15 and 21 at 2:30pm. The show runs for one hour and is a fun for storyline that keeps all ages engaged in this round the world adventure.
Phileas Fogg (Cliff Gamble) has agreed to an outrageous wager that puts his fortune and his life at risk. With his resourceful servant Passepartout (Rick James), Fogg sets out in 1872 to circle the globe in an unheard-of 80 days. But his every step is dogged by Detective Fix (Eric Endres) who thinks he’s a robber on the run. Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as Gamble, James & Endres are joined by Dianne Halatyn & Heather Ruane in portraying more than 30 characters as Fogg traverses seven continents in Mark Brown’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s great adventure. Heidi Dagle understudies all roles.
As the first show presented by the Princess since the Covid-19 pandemic, Director Candace Andrews and Producer Cyndil Davis have chosen to present the show in the format of a Readers Theater. Unsure what readers theatre is? It is a staged reading of a play, usually without a set, costumes or props. The actors use their voices to tell the story. Think of it as listening to your favorite grandparent read a book to you, using a different voice for each character. Readers theatre allows the audience members to use their imaginations to visualize the story.
Performances at the Princess Theatre are $10 per ticket, available on the theatre website at www.theprincesstheatre.net. Tickets must be purchased online in advance for ALL performances, regardless of cost, to best comply with COVID-19 regulations, and online ticketing closes 2 hours before each performance. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
The Princess will observe all state and local guidelines for health and safety during the show. Masks are required. Ushers will escort parties to seats to ensure physical distancing. Parties must arrive together to be seated together. Once seated, patrons may not change seats. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations
Matinee performances will also be presented on Sylvan Stage in the Prosser City Park. These performances are FREE, though donations are welcome. FREE tickets MUST still be be reserved in advance. Safety precautions will still be observed, so masks are required and parties must arrive together to be seated together. Once seated, patrons may not switch locations. Please bring your own lawn seating, as bench seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations.
Seating for all performances will begin no more than 30 minutes before showtime.