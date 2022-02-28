PROSSER - Prosser City Hall has been getting by without a building of their own after the Prosser Meat Lockers caught fir back in May of 2021.
Prosser Mayor Randy Taylor has worked with his team at city hall, Port of Benton, and Benton County to set up communications for the city hall phone number to pick up every call right after the fire.
The fire destroyed the Prosser Meat Lockers and damaged the Ace Hardware store, Prosser City Hall, and Prosser Police Department.
Both city hall and the police department moved locations since the fire and both have managed to keep up their work without missing a beat.
Mayor Taylor says the new location for the Prosser Police Department by the airport and a new chief has shortened the response time down to an average of two minutes.
As for the future of city hall, the Mayor says the plans are still in the works and they are running ideas by the city council members.
Mayor Taylor says there is still a lot to figure out before they can make any progress towards any of the plans the city has in mind.
Mayor Taylor says the first step is figuring out how much money they have to put towards costs of repairing the old building or starting off fresh with a brand new one.
The Mayor says they have worked out some costs but they don't know how much they can spend on repairs until they get the return on insurance for the building.
As of right now, the Mayor says they don't have a set plan for city hall's next steps but should have some direction moving forward in the next month.
When that decision comes out, and a plan is made for the city, we will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.