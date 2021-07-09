TRI-CITIES, WA - Dealers across the country are using popular apps like Snapchat to sell deadly drugs. With kids using social media more during the summer, now is the time for parents to take preventative action before it is too late.
"I have physically seen that with my eyes... there are a lot of folks that are dealing drugs utilizing Snapchat," says Richland Police Sgt. Jarin Whitby, Supervisor of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
"This is a problem," he remarks. "It's a problem nationally. It's very dangerous, super dangerous."
Nationwide, kids and teens are dying from drugs bought while using Snapchat. While we do not know of any deaths locally, police have seen a recent increase of fentanyl use in the Tri-Cities.
Sgt. Whitby says now is the time for parents to have the conversation with their kids. He suggests being open about the dangers of both drug use and social media. He adds, "You don't have to be a helicopter parent to be very clear with your children and do that with love, so that they understand you are looking out for them."
Richland Police and Kennewick Community Education are working to bring back their "Screenshot Series," presentations to help parents take action against online predators. The series will likely start up again in fall 2021.
In the meantime, RPD Captain Drew Florence recommends visiting NetSmartzKids, a website that offers free videos and games to teach kids about cyber safety.