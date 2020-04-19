RICHLAND,WA- Many Tri-Cities residents gathered in John Dam Plaza in Richland to protest Gov. Jay Inslee's "stay at home order". Chants, signs and other noise makers filled the sidewalk on George Washington Way asking for the governor to allow them to work.
"They aren't saying there isn't a problem with the Coronavirus," said Debbie Ford a protester. "What they are saying is we get it we'll take all the precautions that we can but we need our life back."
Although the guidelines are not to gather in groups especially in groups over 10, about 100 protesters crowded the Richland sidewalk. Many of them believing they can social distance and work. Others wanting to make a stand against a government they feel is going to far.
"I am in that age group that is at high risk but I think our freedom is more important," said Michele Gerber. "This is government tyranny it's government overreach the government can not take away the rights of the people."