Protesters gather in Pasco for an Abortion Rally

Pasco, Wash.
Saturday the Fall of Reckoning event took place in Pasco, as protesters gathered to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
Event organizer Audrey said "we're all gathered today to demonstrate our rage at what's going on in this country."
She was just one of many people that showed up to the event organized by the Tri Cities Womxn's March. The crowd joined in on the National Day of Action as events like this are happening all around the country Saturday.
Protesters wanted to have their demands heard which included electing more women and pro-choice candidates in to political office.
There was one candidate who participated in Saturday's rally. Doug White who is running for the 4th Congressional District in central Washington against current Rep. Dan Newhouse.
White said that abortion is a hot topic on the ballot this year after Roe v Wade was overturned.
White went on to say that "We stand here today to make sure that people understand that the decisions about our bodies and our life are ours."
October 8th marks only 30 days until election day.
