Protesters take to the street for weekend number two

TRI-CITIES, WA -Two separate protests took place in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. One in Pasco on Court St. and 20th Ave. and the other in Kennewick on Clearwater Ave. near the Winco Foods.

This is the second weekend full of protests in the Tri-Cities asking for justice for George Floyd and other black people who have lost their life due to police brutality.

"People have been screaming, we want human rights for so long it's mind blogging that we have to scream just to have human decency eight minutes on a neck is ridiculous," said Robert Walker.

Like the protests last weekend these two protests were peaceful as well.

"We are not looters, we are not rioters, we have teens out here, we have parents my age 30 and up with small children that just want to just show the kids this is what we do we are here to show love," said Bryan Hearne the CEO of Urban Poet Society. "We are here to get loud and say enough is enough."

Nearly a thousand protesters were on both sides of the Clearwater Ave sidewalk. Protesters were chanting in unison and proceeded to march to Edison St. as well.

"It brings tears to my eyes to know that the community is all on board with the unity and the solidarity that we are trying to bring within each other and to all come together," said Michele. "To know that Tri-Cities is out here like this, they see the problem and want to help with the change as well."

Many cars honked in unison with the chants and some even stopped to cheer with protesters. Some protesters want people to understand when they say black lives matter that they aren't excluding other races.

"Let us know that we matter because there is so much proof that we have not mattered for so long," said Naima. "So if you say that black lives matter show it, if you think that all lives matter show us that you believe black lives matter."