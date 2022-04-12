Providence agrees to pay over $22 million in the area's largest healthcare fraud settlement

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Providence Health and Services Washington has agreed to a $22,690,458 settlement regarding allegations of unnecessary procedures performed by two of its neurosurgeons and fraudulently profiting from them. The joint settlement between Providence and a plethora of organizations is the largest healthcare fraud settlement in the Eastern District of Washington ever.
Providence has more than 50 locations, including Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. According to court documents, the case began with a whistleblower filing a qui tam complaint with the District Court in January 2020, claiming two St. Mary’s neurosurgeons were fraudulently performing unnecessary procedures for profit and that Providence was not reporting it.
The two surgeons, referred to as Dr. A and Dr. B, were employed with Providence around 2013 through 2018. Their pay was based on a productivity metric, paying doctors more when they perform harder surgeries more often, without cap.
Court documents show that Dr. A was within the 90th percentile of physician market survey data, earning them between $2.5 million and $2.9 million each year from 2014 to 2017. This made them one of the highest-producing neurosurgeons in the entire Providence system.
Providence admitted that during Dr. A’s employment, multiple concerns were brought up by medical personnel, including “over-operating,” which is when a surgeon performs operations that are more complicated than what is needed. Other concerns were that Dr. A had exaggerated or lied about diagnoses in order to keep insurance coverage, had jeopardized patient safety by performing too many difficult surgeries and performed surgeries that were not medically necessary by insurance standards.
Further, Providence admitted that medical personnel had other concerns regarding both Dr. A and Dr. B. It is reported that some were concerned about the doctors endangering patient safety, creating unnecessary complications and negative outcomes, performing surgery on inappropriate patients and failing to properly document their surgeries and outcomes.
As a result, Dr. B was placed on administrative leave during February 2017. Dr. A was placed on administrative leave in May of 2018. Both doctors subsequently resigned. Providence did not report the doctors’ actions.
Providence was accused of falsely billing Medicare, Washington Medicaid and other healthcare programs for the doctors’ unnecessary surgeries.
“Ensuring that surgical procedures are medically appropriate and properly performed is critical to building safe and strong communities here in the Eastern District of Washington,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Patients with back pain and spinal injury deserve top-notch care from a provider who puts the patient first and is not improperly influenced by how much he can bill for the procedure. Providence’s failure to ensure that Dr. A and Dr. B were performing safe and medically-appropriate surgery procedures, despite repeated warnings, put patients’ lives and safety at serious risk. I am also gravely concerned that Providence’s decision not to report Dr. A or Dr. B to federal or state medical oversight bodies allowed both surgeons to simply resign from Providence and then continue to endanger patients at other hospitals.”
The whistleblower had been the Medical Director of Neurosurgery at St. Mary’s. When qui tam complaints are filed, the United States investigates the allegations through the False Claims Act, then decides if it will take over. The U.S. took over the case in January of 2022. The whistleblower is still entitled to a share of the recovery in these cases. The former Medical Director of Neurosurgery at St. Mary’s is set to receive $4,197,734 from the settlement.
In the settlement, Providence accepted a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. Through the agreement, Providence is required to implement several new patient safety and quality-of-care obligations, retain outside experts for annual claims and system reviews and more.
The settlement comes after the collaboration of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington; the state of Washington, the Office of the Attorney General, the Medicaid Fraud Control Division; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the Office of Personnel Management.
Providence agreed to all of the facts of the case, but denied the false claims and failure to act.
“While Providence agrees with the facts set forth… Providence does not concede that liability arises, under the False Claims Act or any other cause of actions, from those facts,” said the settlement agreement. “This Settlement Agreement is therefore not an admission of liability by Providence.”
The settlement ends with Providence paying $22,690,458, with $10,459,388 in restitution. The United States will receive $21,592,186, Medicare will receive $732,350 and Washington Medicaid will receive $1,098,272.
From those amounts, the United States will pay $3,994,554 to the whistleblower and Washington will pay $203,180.
“Patients trust their doctors that the care they receive is necessary, particularly when they are undergoing neurosurgery,” said Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “Performing unnecessary surgeries for profit is a betrayal of that trust. I’m proud of the work we did with U.S. Attorney Waldref and our federal partners, and we look forward to continuing our work together to protect Medicaid dollars for those who need them.”
Emily Volland with Kadlec Regional Medical Center stated that Kadlec has already began implementing terms from the Corporate Integrity Agreement, although it is not directed towards Kadlec, in order to be sure the incident does not occur again.
“Although the events in question occurred at one Providence hospital in the southeast region of Washington state, we initiated a broad and comprehensive internal review of our policies, practices, and procedures to ensure robust compliance with government requirements and the delivery of high-quality care,” said Volland. “This unfortunate episode has reinforced our commitment to continuous quality improvement and highlighted the importance of our mission.”
