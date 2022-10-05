PORTLAND, Ore.-
During this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (Oct, 15-Dec,7), Providence Medicare Advantage plans will be available to residents of Oregon and Washington, including residents of Southeastern Washington for the first time.
"At Providence, community health is an important part of our mission, which is why we are pleased to continue to provide Medicare Advantage plans in Oregon and Washington and expand our offerings into Southeastern Washington," said Don Antonucci, Providence Health Plan, CEO.
According to a press release, Providence Health Assurance (PHA) will provide several plans, many with $0 co-pays. All plans include coordinated care. Beneficiaries can enroll between October, 15, and December, 7.
"We believe an important part of this is giving members the flexibility to keep their trusted care team intact and why we are a part of an open network, making it less likely for member to change providers," Antonucci said.
