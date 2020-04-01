WALLA WALLA, WA - Providence St. Mary Medical Center is working to prepare the former Walla Walla General Hospital building to serve as a temporary inpatient hospital if necessary due to the pandemic.
The facility would be an extension of Providence St. Mary, and be used only if more patients required hospitalization than Providence St. Mary can safety accommodate.
“We are fortunate in this community to have the Providence Southgate Medical Park, which includes the former hospital that we can use to expand capacity to care for this community,” said Susan Blackburn, Chief Executive of Providence St. Mary.
Washington State has approximately 13,000 hospital beds. Experts do not believe that is enough to support all of the seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the state if numbers continue to rise.