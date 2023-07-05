Tri-Cities Airport
Noelle Haro-Gomez

PASCO, Wash.- Non-travelers can now shop, eat and greet friends or family at the gate before flights at the Tri-Cities Airport with the new PSC Pass Program.

“This program is a great opportunity for the entire community to enjoy our airport,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport.

With a PSC Pass visitors to the airport will now have access to the terminal when the TSA checkpoint is open. According to a Tri-Cities Airport press release once a visitor with a PSC Pass clears security they will be welcome in all parts of the airport.

Applications for a PSC Pass can be filled out online, a government issued I.D. is required. Passes are limited to 10 per day and can be applied for once a month.

“With PSC Pass, hellos and goodbyes don’t need to be said curbside anymore," Taft said. "People can greet or say farewell to their loved ones right at the gate."