PASCO, Wash.- Non-travelers can now shop, eat and greet friends or family at the gate before flights at the Tri-Cities Airport with the new PSC Pass Program.
“This program is a great opportunity for the entire community to enjoy our airport,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport.
With a PSC Pass visitors to the airport will now have access to the terminal when the TSA checkpoint is open. According to a Tri-Cities Airport press release once a visitor with a PSC Pass clears security they will be welcome in all parts of the airport.
Applications for a PSC Pass can be filled out online, a government issued I.D. is required. Passes are limited to 10 per day and can be applied for once a month.
“With PSC Pass, hellos and goodbyes don’t need to be said curbside anymore," Taft said. "People can greet or say farewell to their loved ones right at the gate."
