PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco School District Board is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving the unexpired term for Board of Director Position No. 1 through November 2023.
Information and requirements will be explained at an applicants’ meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 pm at the Booth Building, 1215 W. Lewis Street, Pasco, WA.
Applicants must reside within the Pasco School District boundaries, be a U.S. citizen and be registered to vote. The position is unpaid and voluntary.
According to the Pasco School District serving as an effective school board member requires time, a deep interest in public education, and a commitment to providing quality educational learning opportunities to every student.
Applications are available at the School District office or online and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 24.
