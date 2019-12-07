PSD kicks off annual 'Fill The Bus' food drive

PASCO, WA- The 7th annual Fill The Bus food drive has officially begun.

The Pasco School District and Second Harvest have teamed up for project "Fill-The-Bus" to deliver thousand meals to families in need.

People dropped off their non-perishable food items Saturday at the Yokes Fresh Market in Pasco.

Last year they were able to donate over 3,000 pounds of food to the local community and organizers say this year their goal is 12,000 pounds.

For the Pasco School District's bus driver, Tamara Pearson, she said this is so much more than just a task.

"We see a lot of children that go without and honestly I don't think people in the community realize how many of them are out there," Pearson said.

Over the past six years, the Pasco community has collected more than 40,000 pounds of food to help feed the hungry.

Until December 18, the district will be collecting non-perishable food items at their main office and at select locations around town.

You can drop off your food donations at the Yokes Fresh Market on Road 68 on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Next weekend, Dec. 14, they will be parked at McGee Elementary during the Luminaria event from 6-10 p.m.

Volunteers from the district's transportation department will deliver the food donations to Second Harvest on December 18.