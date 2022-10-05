PASCO, Wash.-
The goal of the Pasco School District's dual language program is biliteracy and bilingualism.
"It's really viewing language as an asset versus something that you transition students out of," said Carla Lobas, Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services for the Pasco School District.
Spanish and Russian are the two dual languages offered to Pasco students. 70% of Pasco's student population is Hispanic. The dual language program provides opportunities for students that bring a second language and it expands that opportunity to other students.
"Research has shown that learning two languages helps with problem solving skills and it even helps with Alzheimers, so that's a positive outcome," said Alma Duran, Director of Special Projects for the Pasco School District.
