Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&