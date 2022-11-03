PASCO, Wash.-
LeAnn Nunamaker, Director of Curriculum and Professional Development with the Pasco School District (PSD), has received a distinguished leadership award from the Washington Association of Educators for the Talented and Gifted (WAETAG).
Nunamaker supervises the PSD's Highly Capable Program and received her award at a luncheon on October, 22. She will also be recognized at the Pasco School District Board meeting on November, 8.
"Every aspect of the Pasco School District's Highly Capable Program has been influenced by Mrs. Nunamaker's leadership, advocacy, and partnerships," said Sarah Pack, a colleague of Nunamaker's.
According to a PSD press release, Nunamaker's leadership has resulted in an increase in access to services for underrepresented students, especially for English language learners who are highly capable.
"It's an honor and a privilege to be recognized by my colleagues. They inspire and challenge me with this important work that benefits so many of our Pasco students," Nunamaker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.