OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Ecology is seeking public input on newly proposed restrictions on hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) known as "super pollutants" commonly found in refrigerants.
The Washington Legislature passed an HFC law in 2021, requiring manufacturers to use safer refrigerants and prevent the accidental release of HFCs from existing equipment.
The rule being proposed would require manufacturers to stop using certain HFCs in new air conditioners (including heat pumps) and commercial refrigeration equipment sold in Washington according to an Ecology press release.
It would also create a new refrigerant management program to establish how Washington businesses and industries must maintain existing equipment.
“The new refrigerant management program will address the approximately 3.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent that leak into the atmosphere every year,” said Len Machut, who leads Ecology’s HFC unit.
The public is welcome to comment on the proposed rule by mail, online or at a public hearing through August 31.
- Online
- Mail: Linda Kildahl, Department of Ecology. Air Quality Program. P.O. Box 47600. Olympia, WA. 98504-7600.
- Public hearing: Ecology will host an online public hearing on Thursday, August 24 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.