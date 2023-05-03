KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Chiawana High School graduate, Codi Orland Mateo, will be laid to rest on May 13.
The family is inviting the public to his funeral at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m. An inurnment is scheduled for the same day at 12:30 p.m. from Einan's at the Sunset Funeral Home in Richland.
Mateo was killed on March 31 by a wrong-way driver on State Route 99 in Stockton, California, where he was a student at UC Davis. He was in the car with two other students who were also killed in the crash.
The 19-year-old was studying neurobiology, physiology and behavior.
