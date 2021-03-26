Lacey, Wash. - The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council is hosting a Public Informational Meeting and Land Use Consistency Hearing to discuss the application for the proposed Horse Heaven Wind Farm project in Benton County. EFSEC will be accepting public comment during the Public Meeting and accepting testimony during the Land Use Consistency Hearing.
Testimony related to the project’s consistency and compliance with land use plans and zoning ordinances should be made during the Land Use Consistency Hearing, all other comments should be made during the Public Informational Meeting.
WHAT:
Virtual-only Public Informational Meeting and Land Use Consistency Hearing
WHO:
Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council
WHEN and WHERE
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
5-9:30 p.m.
Participate by Skype.
Participate by phone. Call 1-360-407-3810 and use conference ID 6702140#
If you intend to speak at the meeting, please sign up by 5 p.m. on March 30 by emailing EFSEC@utc.wa.gov or calling 360-664-1345.
If you need language translation services or accommodations, please contact the council at least one business day prior to the meeting by calling 360-664-1345, or by sending an email to EFSEC@utc.wa.gov.
If you are unable to participate during the virtual meeting, you can submit comments:
- to the electronic drop box from 5 p.m. to midnight PST on March 30,
- by email at EFSEC@utc.wa.gov, or
- by mail to P.O. Box 47250, Olympia, WA 98504.
BACKGROUND
On Feb. 8, EFSEC received an application for a site certification from Horse Heaven Wind Farm, LLC proposing the construction and operation of the Horse Heaven Wind Farm project in Benton County. The applicant proposes the construction of a renewable energy generation facility that combines wind and solar facilities, and battery energy storage systems, with an energy generating capacity of up to 1,150 megawatts. The applicant proposes that if approved, commercial operation of the first phase built would begin by the end of 2023.
The applicant is requesting permitting authorization for up to 244 turbine locations and two solar arrays to convert energy from the wind and sun into electric power and then deliver that power to the electric power grid.
The applicant has also requested a review under expedited processing, which EFSEC can grant if the environmental impacts are not significant or can be mitigated to non-significant levels, and the project is consistent and in compliance with city, county, or regional land use plans. EFSEC has 120 days to determine whether or not the application qualifies for expedited review.
EFSEC is the state agency charged with providing one-stop permitting for certain types of major energy projects in Washington. EFSEC specifies the conditions of construction and operation. The council also manages an environmental and safety oversight program of facility and site operations.
EFSEC is an independent council that is administratively housed at the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.