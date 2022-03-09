Public Market at Columbia River Warehouse Opening Soon

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Public Market at Columbia River Warehouse is set to open at the beginning of May. The building is located at 10 East Bruneau Avenue in Kennewick.
The property manager for the Columbia River Warehouse, Kelsey Bitton, says there are 91 suites for small businesses in the market. There are only about ten left for vendors since the rest filled up.
Bitton says vendors are excited to see customers face-to-face and be part of the community of small businesses there.
"When people come in, I want them to feel like they see a little bit of the history of the Tri-Cities. And all the vendors, I want them to get the feel of community," said Bitton.
She says the market will bring roughly 70 new businesses to Kennewick.
Basil and Blush, a Richland-based, family-owned clothing company will be joining the market. They've done most of their business online.
The sisters who own it, Calista Bower and her sister Kobe, make it a point to have inclusive sizing when it comes to clothes.
They bought Basil and Blush after their grandma died, using the money she left them to make their mark on the world.
"Something my grandma actually used to say was, 'Remember, you're a girl-- you can do anything.' That's the environment we want to create in our new location. We want to make it a safe and fun place for people to come to try on clothes and feel good about themselves," said Bower.
So far, people have been excited to support them already.
"We've had people in Richland, Kennewick and Pasco comment and send us messages like, 'we are so excited we are going to shop there, its going to be great,'" said Bower. "It's just cool to see the power of people empowering each other you know?"
If you want to be a vendor at the market or learn more, click here.
