UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - As flood waters continue to recede, Umatilla County, in coordination with local cities, the state and other support agencies, have transitioned from search and rescue to damage assessment and recovery. Homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the flood should report damage to the county through the website listed below, by noon, Thursday, Feb. 13.

“It’s extremely important that our community members assist each other in getting damage reports submitted,” said Umatilla County Undersheriff Jim Littlefield. “If your neighbor doesn’t have internet access, or has a hard time getting around, walk over there with your mobile phone. Take some photos and use the website to walk them through the process.”

This information will be used to demonstrate the widespread impacts to the community and to request additional financial support from the federal government. (Note: This is not a supplement or a replacement for insurance coverage. Individuals and businesses should also report damage to their insurance companies.)

Flood Update

Umatilla County today coordinated several assessments of the most heavily affected areas as operations including:

Water and sewer system infrastructure

Irrigation networks

Large areas of debris

Transportation routes

Rural roads, Interstate 84 and Highway 204 are being still being assessed and/or repaired. There is no timeline on repairs for any of these roads at this time.

Flood information web page & Facebook

A web page has been set up to house flood resources in one location. Visit the Umatilla County website, co.umatilla.or.us, scroll down and click the flood information link. Links to details on public health, utilities, damage reporting, roads and other resources can be found here.

The County will continue to post updates on Facebook: facebook.com/umatillacountysheriff. Follow our page for the most recent information.

Damage Reporting

It’s extremely important for those impacted by the 2020 flood to document damages to their home or business.

Make sure to take some time-stamped photos of the damage for reporting purposes. Keep notes and receipts. Report damage to your insurance company. Report damage to the county: Homeowners, renters and businesses are asked to use this website to report damage to the county: https://tinyurl.com/w4838tq. This information will be used to capture the community and financial impacts of the flood to request ongoing support from the state and the federal government. Reporting damage to this site may not result in direct financial assistance, but it will help the county access potential resources to help our community.) Share this information with neighbors who may not have access to the internet and help neighbors with mobility or technical limitations provide damage reports.

Local Donations

To support flood relief and make sure donations stay in the area, two organizations are collecting donations:

Umatilla County/Pendleton region: Community Action Plan of East Central Oregon (CAPECO)

Milton-Freewater: Blue Mountain Community Foundation

Power Line Safety: Some areas still have down or exposed power lines. Pacific Power has not been able to access the Mill Creek Road area. Do not touch exposed lines. Contact your power utility for assistance.

What’s happening Tuesday: