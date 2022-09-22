CLE ELUM, Wash.-
The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is inviting the public to a public salmon walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October, 1.
The walk will start at the Cle Elum Ranger station and then caravan to two other sites where participants can observe and learn about spawning salmon.
All ages are welcome on the walk. Participants should dress for the weather, bring water and snacks, and be prepared to walk up to a mile.
