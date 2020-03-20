YAKIMA, WA – Effective at 4:00pm today, Friday March 20th, Yakima County Public Services & County Roads (4th Floor County Courthouse) will be closed to the public until further notice. In an effort to protect the safety of both our customers and our employees the closure will be essential to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Public Services & County Roads will continue to maintain our essential operations as follows:

1. Public Services development applications can be mailed to 128 N. 2nd Street, 4th Floor, Yakima, Washington 98901. Applications will be reviewed in a timely manner. Payment information will be provided for you to send in a check or money order. Please make sure a phone number and email address are identified on the General Application form. A drop-box for plans and applications will be available on the First Floor of the County Courthouse starting Friday March 27th.

2. Existing development applications will continue to be reviewed and staff will contact to you with further questions and payment information. The status of an existing application can be found by going to www.yakimacountypermits.us .

3. Building & Fire Life Safety inspections will continue at this time however we will request to have limited face-to-face interactions. Inspections can be scheduled through our phone line at (509) 574-2370.

4. Utility payments can be made by check or money order and submitted to a drop-box at the front entrance of the County Courthouse or a drop-box located at the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and N. 1st Street. Envelopes with payments must clearly say “Public Services” on them.