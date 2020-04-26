Public Venues full despite stay at home order

TRI-CITIES, WA- Despite Gov. Jay Inslee's stay at home order many public venues across the Tri-Cities are still full with people in them. At Badger Mountain many hikers could be seen hiking the trails Sunday afternoon. Many of them not worried about the possibility of getting sick.
"You get close to someone when you are passing them on a trail but you are there for a few seconds," said Maury White. "You don't get too close you stay as far away as you can out in the open air, I don't feel that this is risky at all."
At the dog park down the street you can see many dogs running around in the park. Just as many dog owners can be seen as well, these owners feel the park is big enough to social distance.
"I'm glad the dog parks are open and it's big enough for everyone to stay apart from each other and the dogs can play," said Kim Hanson.
At Horn Rapids Athletic Complex not even a locked a gate could stop a softball game from happening. Two full teams were pitching, batting and keeping score. These players believe that playing ball with friends isn't any worse than going to the store.
"I mean there is a lot less people here than at a grocery store you see all these people lining up at the grocery store and there is hundreds of them there taking everything," said Dreyden Devers