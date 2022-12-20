PASCO, Wash. — As ice refreezes and snowfall begins to stick once again, cities must maintain the streets for its citizens. How does the city pay for this need and implement action? The city of Pasco’s Deputy Public Works Director, John Millan, broke down the city’s snow and ice budget for NonStop Local.

The snow and ice budget is done on a two-year basis, according to Millan. Pasco is currently finishing its budget term for the 2020 budget and will soon transition to the 2023-24 budget, which was approved during the summer. These budgets are reportedly based on past trends.

As of December 20, $85,000 of the $138,000 budget has been spent, according to Millan.

Millan said Pasco will go over budget if all the allocated money is spent, as public safety is the first priority.

“Right now we have our staff going out into the neighborhoods and they’re going to put down sand to give commuters and people living in those neighborhoods instant traction,” said Millan.

Pasco has a contract with the Washington State Department of Transportation for sand mix. The mix, from Othello, is made from salt, clay and sand. City trucks plow from the front end and spread the sand mix through the back end. Millan said this is mainly used in intersections to melt ice that’s already there. Pasco also has extra trucks used to spread deicer.

The city of Pasco has graveyard shifts planned before this Christmas in order to beat the incoming freezing temperatures.